GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State College and the Athletic Department are pleased to announce the hiring of J.R. Dodson as the new Head Women’s Soccer Coach. Dodson comes to Glenville State after serving as an assistant women’s soccer coach at Davis & Elkins in 2021. While at Davis & Elkins the team went 3-4-1 in 2021. Prior to that, he had a six-year stint as the head coach of the Lewis County High School girls’ soccer program.