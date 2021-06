The Texas Rangers were unable to secure their first series win since May 21-23, falling to the Oakland A's on Thursday by a score of 5-1. The Rangers fell behind early as the A's put up three runs on starter Kolby Allard in the first inning, who was able to get through six on Thursday. The Rangers southpaw allowed just one more run the rest of the way, which pleased manager Chris Woodward, who said Allard has struggled in the past to put rough innings behind him.