Calling all zucchini lovers! This Cheesy Vegan Zucchini Gratin is drenched in creamy cashew cheese and topped with crispy cornmeal breadcrumbs! Gluten-Free, Oil-Free. how quickly it can get crazy—you’d never expect to throw a few squash plants in the ground and end up with more zucchini than any person should ever eat in one sitting…but here we are! While my backyard squash has been multiplying by the minute, I’ve been working up a few fun ways to eat it all, and I must say, this Cheesy Vegan Zucchini Gratin might just be my new favorite method! Whether you’re just an all-around zucchini fan, or you grew way too much to know what to do with, this Cheesy Vegan Zucchini Gratin is perfect for you! 🙂