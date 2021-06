For a third time, the Supreme Court has declined to strike down the Affordable Care Act (the “ACA”), this time in a 7-2 ruling in the case of California v. Texas. The Court held that Texas and the 17 other challenging states (the “Plaintiffs”) did not have standing to challenge the ACA, avoiding the need for the Court to decide the main questions raised by the litigation. Justice Breyer authored the majority opinion, with Justice Thomas also writing a concurring opinion. Justice Alito wrote a dissenting opinion in which Justice Gorsuch joined. The decision ends the uncertainty that has surrounded the ACA ever since a Texas district court ruled that the ACA was unconstitutional, and puts the law back on solid footing, at least for now.