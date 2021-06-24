Man killed by MSP trooper in Heath Twp. identified

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Zeeland resident Virgil-lee Taylor, 31, is the name of the man shot by a Michigan State Police trooper in Heath Township on Monday, June 21, 2021. Taylor was a considered a possible breaking-and-entering suspect in an incident near a family home, police said, and the trooper dispatched to the scene confronted him outside near the home. Police say the two had a “prolonged and violent” physical altercation. The trooper used a service weapon and shot at Taylor, according to an MSP statement emailed to the media by Lt. DuWayne Robinson.