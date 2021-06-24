Wright struggles in return to Majors
After sinking to a season-worst five games below .500 last week, the Braves built a resurgence on the back of their rotation. Atlanta starters had a 1.55 ERA in their past seven games entering Wednesday, but when the hot streak turned cold, the Braves’ shorthanded offense couldn’t find the spark to secure a series win. So instead, as Kyle Wright’s return to the Majors ended after two innings, the Braves took in a 7-3 loss at Citi Field to split a four-game set with the Mets.www.mlb.com