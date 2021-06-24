Wright struggles in return to Majors

“One time a thing occurred to me – what’s real and what’s for sale?” – Stone Temple Pilots, Vasoline. Rather than talk much about the weekend series with Miami, I’d like to ask Cubs fans to stop overreacting to wins and losses. You can’t say they’re World Series bound one week and then say Jed Hoyer needs to blow the whole thing up after a couple of lopsided losses to the Marlins. Whether the score is 11-1 or 2-1, a loss is just one poor outcome in a season that we all know lasts 162 games.