Welcome to my mind. Sometimes it works well, other times, not so much. But right now at this point in the season, it is very confused. All I heard was how great this team was, of course, that was before a rash of injuries derailed that idea. Gone for the season are Caleb Ferguson, who we knew was not going to be a factor after Tommy John. Then AF signed Tommy Kahnle to a 2-year deal, knowing he was not likely to pitch at all this year. Then Edwin Rios started off so bad and then was found to have a bad shoulder.