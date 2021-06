In the wake of hundreds of unmarked graves found on the grounds of British Columbia and Saskatchewan residential schools, many are calling for Canada Day to be cancelled. It has drawn mixed reactions. Many are angry at the notion of cancelling Canada Day. Others question whether doing so is merely virtue signalling at a time when real action is required. Some are conflicted and feel it goes too far. They say that, despite the gruesome confirmation of these deaths, this remains a country that has done a lot of things right and is still worth celebrating.