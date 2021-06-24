Two Colts Named To NFL.com's 2021 'All-Under-25 Team'

In this series we take a look at 14 players for the Los Angeles Rams 25 years old or younger who could be considered foundational or impact players. The skinny: Selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, Fuller had a productive rookie season. The Ohio State product earned a starting job at safety out of training camp, finishing with 55 combined tackles, five pass break-up and three interceptions in 12 starts. With defensive play caller from last season in safety John Johnson III joining the Cleveland Browns in free agency, Fuller will be counted on to take on more of a leadership role. With Johnson gone, Fuller said he’s working on strengthening his mental approach to the game this offseason. Fuller also switched to his college No. 4 from No. 32 this year. “I definitely take that on my shoulders and all the DBs as a group have to take that on,” Fuller said about the loss of Johnson. “He was a great leader, a great communicator and really, really smart. That’s kind of the reason I want to work on my Football 101, learning the ins and outs of the game because John was great at that.”