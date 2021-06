CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – “I follow my heart…that’s it.” That’s what Heidi Harrison, a transplant from England, says about her mission in life. A while back she was facing her own challenges and went to her favorite fast-food restaurant to get some comfort food – a bag of burgers. But instead of eating them, she decided to give them to some folks in need. That one simple act of kindness changed her life and many others.