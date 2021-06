KADOKA — A Kadoka man has been sentenced to just over six years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Acting U-S Attorney Dennis Holmes says 34 year-old Timothy Kills in Water was sentenced June 14th to 75 months in federal prison which breaks down to six and one-quarter years. Kills in Water was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 9th of 2020 and entered his guilty plea nearly a year later, on March 31st of 2021. Holmes says Kills in Water conspired with other to distribute between 500 and 1500 grams of meth between October of 2017 and May of 2018. The meth was distributed so it could be sold on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation. Kills in Water will also serve four years of supervised release after his prison term and must pay a one-hundred dollar special assessment to the Federal Crime Victim’s Fund. Kills in Water was immediately remanded to the custody of the U-S Marshals Service to begin his sentence.