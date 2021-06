The British manufacturer Naim took its first step into the wireless speaker market in 2014 with the Mu-so, an “all-in-one” multi-room streaming powerhouse that would go on to receive much praise (and many awards) from the techno- and audiophile community. Half a decade later its direct descendant has appeared, and although it looks exactly the same on the outside, the Mu-so 2nd Generation was reportedly 95% reengineered: new drive units, new digital signal processing, new connectivity, new cabinet. Boldly priced at $1599, the revamped premium speaker boasts an even more impressive list of features and connections than its predecessor.