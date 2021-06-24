UPDATE Police: Motorcyclist dead following collision on Route 61

Eric Scicchitano/The Daily Item A motorcycle and pickup truck each sustained heavy damage in a crash Wednesday afternoon along Route 61 in Ralpho Township.

SUNNYSIDE — Police said a motorcyclist died from severe injuries sustained in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday on Route 61 in Ralpho Township.

The crash occurred about 4:34 p.m. at the intersection with Mountain Road, across the highway from the Wayside Inn and near the Coal Township-Ralpho Township line.

The male motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the nearby Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township, according to Ralpho Township Police Chief Bryan Chowka. The motorcyclist died later at the hospital, according to a police report. The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer serious injuries, Chowka said.

Emergency responders closed Route 61 in both directions outside of Shamokin — from the north end of Tharptown to Irish Valley Road — until around 9 p.m.

The motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic. The pickup involved is a four-door Chevrolet Silverado.

Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

The truck sustained extensive damage on the driver’s side. It came to rest in the southbound lane. The motorcycle sustained heavy damages throughout and laid partially in the turning and northbound lanes.

More than a dozen rescue crews responded to scene.