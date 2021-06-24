British Journalist Reportedly Receives Death Threats After Commenting Against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
British reporter Camilla Tominey reportedly received death threats, particularly about her children, after commenting against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in her recent interview. The journalist appeared in a British morning talk show, where she talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex battle in keeping their titles. The royal commentator thinks the couple’s fans were to be blamed.www.entertaintimes.com