British Journalist Reportedly Receives Death Threats After Commenting Against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Regrets? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been vocal about leaving the royal family, but now there may be consequences for the couple, an insider claims. "She's told Harry that they need to tone down the attacks on the royal family — she's afraid they'll take away their royal titles, which would be a PR disaster," a source told The Mirror. "Right now, she's inundated with offers, and that's in part to being a Duchess."