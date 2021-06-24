Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

British Journalist Reportedly Receives Death Threats After Commenting Against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By K Zaid
Posted by 
Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

British reporter Camilla Tominey reportedly received death threats, particularly about her children, after commenting against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in her recent interview. The journalist appeared in a British morning talk show, where she talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex battle in keeping their titles. The royal commentator thinks the couple’s fans were to be blamed.

www.entertaintimes.com
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

0
Followers
7K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York and owned by Business Times Media Inc., is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers Hollywood delivers breaking entertainment news, movies, TV shows review and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Threat#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
Country
U.K.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SocietyAceShowbiz

Racist Tweet About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Newborn Daughter Leads to Firing of Columnist

Julie Burchill, who wrote for the Sunday Telegraph, sarcastically suggests that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should have named their second child 'Georgina Floydina.'. AceShowbiz - A columnist posting a racist tweet about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn daughter has lost her job. Julie Burchill, the Sunday Telegraph's writer, was fired after she sarcastically suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should have named their baby girl "Georgina Floydina," in reference to George Floyd.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

The queen is preparing retaliatory measures against Prince Harry and Meghan

According to the publication, Elizabeth II allowed the family to violate the principle of communication with the media – “never complain and do not explain anything.”. British Queen Elizabeth II is preparing to retaliate against her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who made scandalous statements about Buckingham Palace, according to The Sun, citing court experts.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Prince Harry 'Flipped Out' Over Black Culture-Themed Gift for Archie

Unveiling her well-thought gift for the prince and his wife Meghan Markle's first son, 'The Me You Can't See' director Dawn Porter shares that the Duke of Sussex's reaction was better than expectation. AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be all over their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor...
Celebritieskentlive.news

Prince Charles' secret nickname for daughter-in-law Meghan Markle revealed

Meghan Markle's relationship with the Royal Family has been a hotly debated topic over the past few months. So, when it was revealed that Prince Charles allegedly has a secret nickname for his daughter-in-law, eyebrows were raised over what it actually means. According to royal commentators, the nickname, Tungsten, is...
Celebritiesfox10phoenix.com

Baby Lilibet Diana 'joins' Prince Harry and Meghan at Madam Tussauds

SYDNEY - The new baby of Prince Harry and Meghan "joined" the couple this weekend at Madam Tussauds wax museum shortly after her arrival. Madame Tussauds in Sydney, Australia, updated its wax figures of Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to include their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, soon after her birth was announced.
U.K.Hello Magazine

Prince Harry releases moving statement in the wake of upsetting news

On Wednesday, it was announced that ten members of staff from The Halo Trust had been killed by an armed group at a mine clearance camp in Afghanistan. The charity works toward clearing landmines in war zones, and had a close connection with Princess Diana. The charity also meant a...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Make Legal Threat After Palace Sources Claim They Named Daughter Lilibet Without Her Majesty's Permission

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have addressed claims that they named their newborn daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor without asking for Queen Elizabeth II's permission to use her childhood nickname. "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member...
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Meghan Markle Is 'Afraid' The Monarchy Will 'Take Away Their Royal Titles' After Her & Prince Harry's 'Attacks' On The Family, Insider Claims

Regrets? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been vocal about leaving the royal family, but now there may be consequences for the couple, an insider claims. "She's told Harry that they need to tone down the attacks on the royal family — she's afraid they'll take away their royal titles, which would be a PR disaster," a source told The Mirror. "Right now, she's inundated with offers, and that's in part to being a Duchess."
Celebritiespurewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Naming Their Daughter After Her

Queen Elizabeth officially has a new great-grandchild! And this one has a very specific connection to Her Majesty—she was named after Gan-Gan’s famous nickname. Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The news was shared with a message from the royal couple that said, “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Princess Eugenie's personal message to Harry and Meghan after Lili was born

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their baby daughter, born on Friday 4 June and named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, they have been overwhelmed with well wishes. The official announcement was made via a press statement from a spokesperson, and via a message on the couple's Archewell website, explaining that their second child has been named after her late grandmother, Princess Diana, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.