Gore to write for The Oklahoman

deweycountyrecord.com
 5 days ago

Former Trail Miller Co., LLC intern Hogan Gore is going to work for The Oklahoman. The Oklahoman is the largest daily newspaper in Oklahoma. Gore graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communications last month with a B.A. in Journalism, and with minors in Political Science and Italian.

www.deweycountyrecord.com
State
Oklahoma State
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
AdvocacyNews On 6

Amazing Oklahoman: Rebel Hudson

Tuesday’s amazing Oklahoman is a woman who helps give former prisoners a fresh start on life. Rebel Hudson works with a nonprofit called Erase the Hate. They hold an event every year that allows former prisoners or gang members to get tattoos with hate symbols removed for free. Rebel has been doing this for three years.
Norman, OKThe Moore American

Column: Protect LGBTQ+ Oklahomans this Pride

As Pride month marches on this June, Oklahoma still has a significant way to go in protecting and recognizing its LGBTQ+ residents’ rights and wellbeing. We’ve made strides, to be sure, as a nation, state and city. In Norman, the city’s Human Rights Commission decided recently to recommend that the City Council ban any Norman medical professionals for administering conversion therapy to a minor. Norman already prohibits city funds from supporting any conversion therapy-practicing medical professionals.
Tulsa, OKkjrh.com

Tulsa's Oklahomans for Equality honors history, plans for future

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's first LGBTQ Community Center opened in Tulsa in October 1996. But Kao Morris, the Digital Media Coordinator, said problems with the community forced it to move a few times. "The neighbors would get upset that the equality center was in their neighborhood, and it would get vandalized, or the neighbors would kick us out."
Mcalester, OKnews9.com

Amazing Oklahoman: Janet Daniels

News 9’s Amazing Oklahoman goes out of her way for the homeless men of McAlester. Janet Daniels runs a thrift store operated by the Good Samaritan Outreach Shelter. She goes above and beyond -- making herself available 24/7 to people in need. Janet said all those in need are her...
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Teen Vogue

The U.S. Needs a New Constitution to Address the Fundamental Wrong of Slavery

Persecution based on race is one of the grounds on which people from other countries can seek asylum in the United States. To be successful under the Immigration and Nationality Act, asylum seekers must show they have been persecuted or have a well-founded fear of persecution because of grounds like their political views, religion, or nationality, and that the perpetrator is the government (which includes the police) or a group the government can’t or won’t control. Black Americans experience persecution based on race and reasonably fear such persecution by the American government, and if they lived in another country, it stands to reason America would grant them asylum. The extent of America’s oppression of Black people means that to dismantle systemic racism, America must begin by replacing the U.S. Constitution with one based on equality and human rights like South Africa did after the end of apartheid — a system of racial discrimination and segregation that has been compared to America’s Jim Crow laws.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Pandemic prompts Oklahomans to consider career change

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — From a lack of jobs to a lack of workers, to now a new wave of Americans anxious for new opportunities. The pandemic has thrown the U.S. labor market for a loop. "They just feel like the pandemic gave them an opportunity to reassess; you know,...
Product Reviewsnewsdio.com

Write for Us

We will accept a variety of contributed material for possible inclusion on NewsDio.com, our social accounts and in our e-mail newsletter. Acceptable submissions may include, but are not limited to, the following:. News/product releases. Articles. Feature articles. Guest columns. White papers. Case studies. Tutorials. Market overviews. Application notes. Product reviews.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Oklahomans discuss end of federal unemployment benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans are discussing the end of federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced six weeks ago that federal unemployment benefits would end on June 27. “The federal government has created an incentive to stay at home instead of getting back into the work force,” he said.
SocietyMother Jones

Conservatives Are Hellbent On Attacking Critical Race Theory. They’re Whitewashing Structural Racism.

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. In Florida, the state’s board of education, at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ urging, adopted a rule on Thursday banning the teaching of critical race theory and the 1619 project, a Pulitzer Prize-winning project led by writer Nikole Hannah-Jones to reframe American history through the lens of the moment enslaved Africans first landed in the United States. In Nevada, even as Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation that incorporated multicultural education into the state’s social studies curriculum, a conservative advocacy group in Reno decrying critical race theory in the state’s schools suggested that teachers wear body cameras to stop “activist teachers pushing politics in the classroom.”
Educationwhatihavelearnedteaching.com

Teach Students to Write a Strong Conclusion for Opinion Writing

Wrapping up our series all about opinion writing is a post all about conclusions. How can you teach students to write a strong conclusion statement after they have written their opinion paragraph? Here are a few ways we have practiced writing a concluding statement. This blog post focuses only on...
EducationDaily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Critical thinking and the cover up

Oklahoma recently passed a law censoring education in our public schools. While many people focus on the law’s intent to prevent teaching critical race theory, the following sentence in the law is the most dangerous. “No teacher, administrator or other employee of a school district, charter school or virtual charter...
Oklahoma City, OKNorman Transcript

Oklahomans struggle to find daycare as centers closed during the pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY — As state officials ratchet up pressure on Oklahomans to return to the workforce, some families are struggling to find child care in a post-pandemic world. Oklahoma now has 200 fewer licensed child care facilities than in 2019, according to records obtained by CNHI News. Experts said the average Oklahoma child care facility is licensed to care for 7 to 10 children.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

More Oklahomans Will Now Qualify for the $1,200 “Back to Work” Incentive!

The end is near...Next Saturday, June 26th (06-26-21) the additional Federal unemployment benefits will expire in the state of Oklahoma. If you're currently collecting unemployment after the 26th of this month you'll lose that extra $300 per week you've been receiving. Back in May Governor Kevin Stitt along with representatives from the OESC (Oklahoma Employment Security Commission) announced that they would be cancelling those extra weekly payments. Instead they'll offer a "Back to Work" cash incentive for Oklahomans who return to the workforce. They've just expanded the program so that more people will qualify!
Michigan Statetheohiostar.com

Michigan Professor Among Those Declaring Correct Grammar Is Racist

Speakers at Towson University’s virtual “Antiracist Pedagogy Symposium” criticized university writing curriculum and programs for being racist and perpetuating Whiteness. The event occurred on June 17. April Baker-Bell (pictured above), associate Professor of Language, Literacy, and English Education at Michigan State University, argued that idea of Standard English among teachers...
Lawnhpbs.org

Legal Lens

Twelve Harvard Law students from six countries explore how laws and regulations can both disrupt lives and encourage constructive change. With intimate and powerful profiles of people -- either caught in or helped by the levers of the law -- these short films examine the jeopardy to people's homes and lives.