FBI Warns of Cyber Scammers Using Various Methods to Deceive and Defraud Elderly Victims for Financial Gain
Los Angeles, California - This World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the FBI Los Angeles Field Office is warning the public about scams targeting the nation’s senior population. While many Americans, including the most vulnerable among us, have been focused on overcoming a global pandemic, cybercriminals have been using the opportunity to profit from our dependence on technology by launching an Internet crime spree. Their tactics include phishing, spoofing, extortion, and various types of web-based fraud.imperialvalleynews.com