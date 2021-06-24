Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

FBI Warns of Cyber Scammers Using Various Methods to Deceive and Defraud Elderly Victims for Financial Gain

By Imperial Valley News
imperialvalleynews.com
 5 days ago

Los Angeles, California - This World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the FBI Los Angeles Field Office is warning the public about scams targeting the nation’s senior population. While many Americans, including the most vulnerable among us, have been focused on overcoming a global pandemic, cybercriminals have been using the opportunity to profit from our dependence on technology by launching an Internet crime spree. Their tactics include phishing, spoofing, extortion, and various types of web-based fraud.

imperialvalleynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Scammers#Security Software#Elder Abuse#Fbi#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Midland, TXcbs7.com

FBI warning residents about sugar daddy scams

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The FBI is putting out a warning on what it calls sugar daddy scams. According to the FBI, the scams involve suspects offering women allowances in exchange for attention but instead rip them off. The FBI says the thieves target older women and college students by...
Heber City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Scammers Opening Venmo Accounts in Heber Victims' Names

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Department is investigating multiple scams in which people are setting up Venmo accounts supposedly to benefit victims of several fatal crashes in Heber. The Sheriff’s department said people are taking advantage of an outpouring of goodwill and profiting off recent tragedies. Scammers are apparently using Facebook,...
Public Safetymvariety.com

FBI: 5 NMI senior citizens victimized by internet fraud

THE Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or IC3 released a 2020 Elder Fraud Report that included statistics for Guam and the CNMI. The FBI reported that in the CNMI, five individuals who were over 60 years old victims lost $66,000 to internet fraud. On Guam, there were 18 victims with total losses amounting to $55,428.
Public Safetysouthwestregionalpublishing.com

New FBI report details scams against the elderly

People over age 60 lost nearly $1 billion in online frauds and scams last year, according to a report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) released earlier this month. The sudden need to shop online and the fear of COVID-19 made older Americans even more of a target...
Public SafetySaipan Tribune

FBI: $300M increase in losses among victims of elder abuse

Nationally, the CNMI ranks 56th among states and territories that reported incidents of elder abuse, with records showing five victims and a total of $66,000 in fraud losses. In comparison, Guam ranks 54th nationwide, with 18 victims and $55.248 in fraud losses. These numbers form part of the 2020 Elder...
Indianapolis, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

FBI warns of unemployment text scam

There is no limit to the lengths scammers will go to gain access to your personal information. According to the Indianapolis Federal Bureau of Investigation, fraudsters are posing as the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and sending a text with a link to click on. Upon using the link, it's highly likely they have accessed at least some of your personal information.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

FBI warns about senior scams

The FBI’s Los Angeles office is warning the public about scams targeting seniors. The warning was issued on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is observed on June 15. While many Americans have been focused on overcoming the pandemic, cyber criminals have been using the opportunity to profit from people’s dependence on technology. Tactics include phishing, spoofing, extortion and other types of web-based fraud.
Public Safetyz1077fm.com

ELDER SCAM WARNINGS PART 2: GRANDPARENT SCAM

Each year, millions of elderly Americans are targeted by scammers who use a variety of deceptive tactics to con them out of their savings. To help keep seniors informed, the FBI is highlighting common scams. In part 2 of a 4-part series, Cassidy Taylor warns of scammers posing as family members in trouble…
Henry County, VAwakg.com

Henry County Officials Warn of Phone Scammers Impersonating Department

(Henry County, VA) – The Henry County Sherriff’s office issued a warning to potential residents about a potential phone scam Thursday. According to a press release from the department the caller may attempt to elicit personal information or a means of payment from the victim by claiming to be from their department. He scammers are even spoofing caller ID’s to display the name Henry County Sheriff’s Office and have a local number. This may be done by false claims that the victim’s identity has been stolen, the victim has current criminal charges/warrants pending, the victim has a family member who has been arrested or the victim has missed jury duty.
Public SafetyPost-Bulletin

Our View: Scammers target susceptible victims

June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and while the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse deals with physical and mental abuse and neglect around the globe, financial fraud accounts for a growing part of that abuse. Reports of people, often elderly, being scammed out of thousands of...
Restaurantscyberscoop.com

FIN7 scammers posed as SEC officials, sick restaurant customers to hack victims

Email scammers impersonated upset restaurant customers to defraud U.S. food chains. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) A hacking group known for innovative fraud techniques impersonated angry restaurant customers and targeted specific individuals with unique access to financial information, U.S. prosecutors argue in a court filing that sheds new light on the scammers’ work.
Arizona Stateyumanewsnow.com

FBI Warns of Elder Fraud in Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona - In honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, June 15, 2021, the FBI Phoenix Field Office is raising awareness about cyber scams targeting the elderly in Arizona. As a response to the increasing prevalence of fraud against the elderly, the Department of Justice and the FBI partnered...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Protecting Our Elderly from Scammers

Each year, millions of elderly people around the world fall victim to some type of financial fraud or confidence scheme. Throughout the scam, fraudsters will often build trust with their targets via computer, phone, and the mail. Once successful, scammers are likely to keep a scheme going because of the prospect of significant financial gain. According to the FBI, seniors are often targeted because they tend to be trusting and polite. They also usually have financial savings, own a home, and have good credit—all of which make them attractive to scammers. Indeed, protecting our elderly from scammers is more important than ever before.
Public Safetyyourstephenvilletx.com

BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for Social Security Administration impostors

While not necessarily a new type of scam, the rates of government impostor scams are beginning to rapidly increase across the nation, particularly from scammers claiming to represent the Social Security Administration (SSA). As tax season comes to a close and the rate of IRS-impersonation scams begins to decline, SSA impersonators rise to take their place. In 2020, more than $395,000 was lost to government impostor scams across the nation and, in Texas, 79% of these scams claim that they are representatives of the SSA, according to BBB Scam Tracker data.
Public Safetykomando.com

Warning: Scammers are sending out fake gadgets to steal your money

Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin has exploded in popularity over the last five years. Those who are really interested in the financial benefits go to great lengths to make sure they have everything they need to be successful. And just like money in the real world, you need to store your cryptocurrency...