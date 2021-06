California Men Two South Bay Residents To Face Securities Fraud Charges While A Third Defendant Pleads Guilty

San Francisco, California - The office of the United States Attorney for the Northern District of California has filed securities fraud charges against Benjamin J. Wylam and Nathaniel A. Brown in connection with the illegal use of insider information obtained from Sunnyvale-based technology company Infinera Corporation. Each defendant was charged in a separate criminal information filed today. In related proceedings, Naveen Sood has pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud for engaging in transactions in Infinera securities after receiving material nonpublic information about the company. That guilty plea was made public today.