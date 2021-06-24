Cancel
How to Change the Default Search Engine On Android

By TechViral Staff
techviral.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you use Google Chrome on your Android smartphone, you might be using Google Search engine by default. Although Google is the default search engine in Chrome browser for ages, that doesn’t mean the web browser doesn’t allow you to change the default search engine. If you care for your...

Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Turn Your Android Device Into A Security Camera

Not everyone can afford CCTV security cameras for their home, shop, or any small business needs. Therefore, they look for ways to convert their smartphone into security cameras. If you are also looking for the same, you are reading the right article. It’s pretty easy to turn any Android into...
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Why should you delete Google Maps right now from your Android mobile and install the ‘Go’ version?

There is no doubt that Google Maps is one of the essential applications of our smartphone. Not just because of the priceless information it provides us on maps, but because of all that legion of extras that range from establishments, businesses, companies, recommendations, photos, community opinions and a long etcetera. The problem is that as it accumulates more and more functionalities, the application becomes larger, not only in size in gigabytes that occupy the memory of our terminal, but also in system resources, processor power, efficiency of RAM and even mAh. battery. Now, are you really using its full potential or have you been left alone with the essentials for a long time? Simplify and save problems That of “keeping the essentials” comes to mean that we take Google Maps and remove any function that is not the original one of the Google application, that is, its performance as a GPS tool: both to see where it is. point to which we have to go, how to get there by tracing a route and little else. Do you really need everything else when we have Google that provides us with practically the same information? If the answer is no, then you have to take Google Maps right now and uninstall it … to download Google Maps Go. This release is a smaller, trimmed and efficient version that will make your Android mobile look like the latest generation: the maps will move more fluidly, we can generate routes in record time and feel that everything on the screen is moving at the right speed. That, as many of you will know, is because we are facing a version published by Google for devices with fairly trimmed hardware. With Google Maps Go you will have ONLY what you need as a GPS tool, with all the important information from the maps and the same layers of information, from standard to satellite, traffic, public transport and relief, which were the first to arrive with the platform. And most importantly, with the fully functional navigator part to go in the car with the maximum security that we will arrive without detours and taking into account the traffic conditions. Another thing is that you want to take the full version and run the risk that, as the months go by and more and more functions are added, Google Maps will end up eating the performance, memory and battery of your smartphone.
Cell Phonesnewslanes.com

Check your Android phone! These 5 popular apps must be deleted immediately

Android users should check their phones immediately to ensure they don’t have any of these malware-packed apps installed on their devices. The latest attack, discovered by the team at Bitdefender, shows hackers are relying on new methods to try and gain access to devices and all the highly personal data we store on them. Those targeted by these malicious apps could see private text messages and even bank account details sent straight to criminals without ever noticing an attack has taken place. With Google’s Play Store now far more secure it’s getting harder for cyber thieves to sneak malicious software onto this hugely popular marketplace.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

How To Keep Hackers Out Of Your Android Phone

Having everything in one place on your phone seems like a good idea, but it’s also a recipe for disaster and a green light for hackers if you don’t protect it properly. Your Android phone likely holds all of your sensitive personal data, browsing habits, whereabouts, and plenty more. What if a hacker got ahold of your saved password to things like your bank account or credit card? These breaches can have significant financial impacts if they occur.
Cell PhonesWestport News

How to view deleted WhatsApp messages on Android?

All of us have ever seen the need to use the “Delete for all” tool in WhatsApp . However, for users who have an Android smartphone, they have a way of seeing what the message you deleted said without having to use other types of applications . Owners with an...
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Install Android Apps From Your PC

You might be familiar with this scenario: you were browsing the Web and stumbled upon an interesting app that piqued your curiosity. Instead of just getting up and looking for your phone, opening the Google Play Store, searching manually for the app, and hitting install, you could just install the Android app directly from your PC. In this post, we show you how you can install a new application on your Android phone without having to lay your hands on it.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Surf Anonymously on Android

Privacy options in desktop web browsers have always been a problem. However, almost all web browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, Edge, etc., offer you the privacy option to opt-out of certain types of tracking. The same goes for Android devices as well. However, the thing is that you would never...
Cell Phonesthemarketmail.com

How to Install Panda Helper on iPhone and Android

YouTube bans Masthead advertisements related to alcohol, gambling, politics, or prescription drug terms. Looking forward to downloading the Panda Helper on your device but have no idea where to start from? Keep scrolling the page and find out the step-by-step tutorial to get this third-party app in no time. Panda...
Softwaresnyk.io

Insecure Defaults

Affected versions of this package are vulnerable to Insecure Defaults. An action command singularity run/shell/exec against a container specified via a library:// URI can be configured to retrieve the container from a custom library service via the singularity remote command. If the custom remote endpoint is unavailable, or does not return a correct response, the action command will incorrectly fall back to use the default cloud.sylabs.io endpoint.
Cell Phonesava360.com

How To Find Android Downloads

Here's how to find downloads on your Android device. App names and locations may be different on your specific Android. ------------------------------------------------------ Tech Insider tells you all you need to know about tech: gadgets, how-to's, gaming, science, digital culture, and more. Visit us at: https://www.businessinsider.com. TI on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/techinsider. TI on...
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

How To Take A Scrolling Screenshot On Android

Scrolling screenshots are a useful way of sharing websites with others. This is because some websites might not be accessible to others, whether it be because of government regulations, region locking, and so on. This means that if you can access that website, you can capture the page in its entirety and share it with others who can’t.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Update Apps and Games on Android

An important part of making sure that your Android phone is running smoothly and securely is keeping apps and games updated. It’s not exactly obvious how you’re supposed to do that, but we’ll show you how it’s done. How to Check for App Updates on Android. The place to check...
Cell PhonesAlphr

How to Access an Android Phone With a Broken Screen

If you’re reading this article, chances are you ended up with a broken screen on your Android phone. Although phone screens are pretty tough, one nasty drop can shatter them completely. If you’re trying to save data from your phone, keep reading this guide, and we’ll show you how to access an Android phone with a broken screen.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Has Added A Search Filter To The Stadia Android App

Earlier this year Google officially added a search bar to the Stadia store on the web, but not the Android app. Mind you, this is a feature that many users thought Google would have added alongside the service’s launch back in 2019. But to everyone’s surprise it wasn’t added until...
InternetVancouver Business Journal

DIY: How to optimize your website for search engines

This article is a step-by-step guide for anyone who wants to take SEO into their own hands – at no extra cost and without a huge time investment. Using an imaginary business called MyIkebana.com, which offers virtual Japanese flower arranging classes, I’ll show you how to:. Use advanced SEO tools...