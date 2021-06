Hope to see you at Hickory Corner Community homecoming beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19. There will be barbeque plates, hot dogs, a cake walk, a cake auction, a silent auction and entertainment. Donations of cakes for the cakewalk and silent auction items are needed. Antique classic tractors will be on display. Everyone is invited to come out Saturday and enjoy the day. It has been awhile since we have all been able to get together, so we are looking forward to a good turnout.