Lynwood, CA

Leader of ‘Oxy Bandits’ Crew Found Guilty of Federal Charges Related to the Armed Robberies of 15 Southern California Pharmacies

 21 days ago

Los Angeles, California - A Lynwood man was found guilty of federal robbery charges for organizing and leading a crew that committed 15 armed robberies of independent, “mom-and-pop” pharmacies across Southern California, with the intent of illegally selling the stolen prescription medication. Tyrome Lewis, 26, a.k.a. “Boobie,” was found guilty...

