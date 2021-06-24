The Dark and Difficult Road of Public Service

The University of Scranton announced plans to establish a Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service, with a full launch planned during the fall semester 2021. Housed in the University’s Political Science Department of the College of Arts and Sciences, the Center will work to foster the development of ethical and competent public officials and civically knowledgeable, responsible, and engaged community members. It will develop new educational and networking opportunities for incumbent and aspiring public servants including training in the legal and ethical obligations of public servants as well as the knowledge, skills and capacities essential to just and effective governance. Moreover, the Center will be a clearinghouse for information on local and state governments and officials in NEPA, and relevant educational and training opportunities for public servants provided by other public and professional entities.