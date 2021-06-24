Cancel
The Dark and Difficult Road of Public Service

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor The Children By Joe Dorman CEO, Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) One never knows when they will be put in a spot to make a difference in the world. Far too many people make decisions out of convenience or by choice with the conclusion of not wanting to be involved.

Kids
Politics
Society
Relationships
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

Center for Ethics in Public Service Planned

The University of Scranton announced plans to establish a Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service, with a full launch planned during the fall semester 2021. Housed in the University’s Political Science Department of the College of Arts and Sciences, the Center will work to foster the development of ethical and competent public officials and civically knowledgeable, responsible, and engaged community members. It will develop new educational and networking opportunities for incumbent and aspiring public servants including training in the legal and ethical obligations of public servants as well as the knowledge, skills and capacities essential to just and effective governance. Moreover, the Center will be a clearinghouse for information on local and state governments and officials in NEPA, and relevant educational and training opportunities for public servants provided by other public and professional entities.
Austin, TXopengovpartnership.org

Homeless Citizens Shaping Public Services in Austin, U.S.

Learn how the City of Austin, U.S. is working with people experiencing homelessness to ensure that public services like storage, health, and job placement respond to the needs of those who need them most. Watch the video below or click here.
Daytona Beach, FLdaytonatimes.com

Deltas making public service moves

The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has been busy lately, celebrating both local scholars and seniors. The chapter recently presented $5,000 in scholarships and $2,000 in Heritage Awards to Volusia County graduating seniors. On June 19, more than 80 local seniors were honored and appreciated...
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

911 operator prepared for job by life in public service

Service is a tradition in Taylor Finney’s family. Her grandfather was a police officer, her stepfather and brother-in-law were firefighters. All her life, she listened to their stories, so it was no surprise when she decided to follow her grandfather and use her degree in criminal justice to become a police officer.
Missouri Stateeldoradospringsmo.com

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to the natural father, Marcus Tripp, of the minor, Quincy Harmonie Tittle:. You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for the County of Cedar, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is the Guardianship and Conservatorship of the above indicated minor.
Vernal, UTbasinnow.com

Kevin Remington, Quarterly Outstanding Public Service Award

Kevin Remington moved to Vernal with his family when he was three years old and has called Vernal home ever since. Kevin, his wife, Kristen, and their four children have lived in Vernal since returning in 2004. Community involvement has always been important to Kevin. While he was earning his bachelors at USU Kevin served on the student council as the Activities Director, in Public Relations, and as the Student Body President of the Uintah Basin extension. He also served on the USU-Uintah Basin Advisory Council.
Homelessgreenvillejournal.com

New Horizon Family Health Services to hold virtual ‘From Darkness to Light’ Summer Solstice celebration

New Horizon Family Health Services will hold a virtual “From Darkness to Light” Summer Solstice celebration event on June 21 at 10 a.m. During the event, which marks the first day of summer and the longest day of the year, members of the medical service provider’s Health Care for the Homeless and Medical Respite Care Program team and community partners will highlight individuals within the community who have overcome homelessness.
Morgantown, WVwajr.com

Public Defender Services coming to Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – State officials have announce the creation of Public Defender Corporation (PDC) in Mon County. The organization will be the 20th PDC in the state serving the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit. Michael D. Simms, Esq., has been named as the leader of the Public Defender Corporation. “I am honored...
Levittown, NYbethpagenewsgram.com

Lee Road Student Council commended for service

Members of the Lee Road Elementary School Student Council in the Levittown Public Schools were recently recognized by the New York State Assembly for their outstanding participation in the Baxter’s Pet Food Drive. Led by club advisers Jennifer Lores and Tina Vrachnas, the student council members facilitated the drive from...
Politicssoutheastiowaunion.com

Recarpeting will disrupt service at Washington Public Library

The Washington Public Library will have some service disruptions over the next month or so. Work began Monday on replacing carpet on all three floors of the library, a project that is expected to last until mid-July. “This was not something planned,” Director Bryna Walker said. “This is all because...
Boston, MAGloucester Daily Times

Our view: Texting during meetings leaves public in the dark

The turmoil engulfing the Boston School Committee has highlighted a chronic problem with public meetings across the state: Often, there are at least two meetings going on — the one the public sees, and one hidden from the public where councilors and School Committee members exchange texts in secret. Elected...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Community Development and Public Works Public Counters Are Open for In-Person Service

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 22, 2021– The Community Development and Public Works Departments, in compliance with Santa Barbara County health guidelines, resumed in-person public counter service at 630 Garden Street. All counters now operate under a check-in system, and those visiting the counters are encouraged to sign up for a time slot prior to their visit. If you visit the public counters without securing an appointment via the check-in system prior to your visit, a work station located inside the building (to the right of the Building and Safety Counter) will be available for you to check in for the next available time slot. You can also visit SantaBarbaraca.gov/CounterCheckIn from any smart phone or mobile device to check-in prior to your arrival.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
TrafficArizona Daily Sun

Guest Column: Fund public transit, not more roads

It’s federal transportation policy season, with the House and Senate advancing bills to fund federal surface transportation programs for the next five years. That makes it a great time to reflect on the social and environmental impacts of our transportation policy. For decades, the federal government has spent 80% of...
Trafficthebharatexpressnews.com

Public warned against unlicensed ridesharing services

Waka Kotahi is warning residents of Dunedin to prioritize their safety over cheap fare, following the rise of social media-based uncontrolled taxi programs. Regulated taxi drivers must hold a special license for small passengers which requires them to pass a police check process. Waka Kotahi’s compliance officer Kelvin Lloyd said...
Lifestylevopnc.org

Summer Camp Heats Up Passion for Public Service

15 community kids recently traded their school supplies and backpacks for a week as cadets at fire academy-like training at the Pinehurst Fire Department Junior Firefighter Academy. The weeklong camp immersed kids, ages 9 – 12, into life as a firefighter. The daily routine included physical training, classroom sessions, demonstrations,...