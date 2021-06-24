Cancel
What parents should watch out for amid rare summer spike in respiratory virus

KARE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren's MN says they're seeing an unusual summertime spike in a respiratory virus that can make kids really sick. Doctors say what parents should watch out for.

www.kare11.com
RelationshipsBBC

Covid: Parents 'were treated like criminals' as their son lay dying

Parents prevented from seeing their dying son in his final weeks have said they were treated "like criminals". Ollie Bibby, 27, from South Benfleet, Essex, died of leukaemia in hospital on 5 May, a day before Matt Hancock was filmed kissing a colleague, prompting his resignation as health secretary. Penny...
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

Respiratory virus in children on the rise in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A virus typically found in children during the winter months is on the rise in East Tennessee this summer. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Emergency Room director Dr. Heather Radu says people who get Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) usually have common cold symptoms, but can be serious in young children and adults. The virus spreads through the air and caused congestion and coughing in most, but can be very serious for children younger than six-months-old.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Respiratory viruses return; keeping unvaccinated kids safe this summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After one of the slowest years ever for respiratory viruses, common illnesses are making a comeback in Vermont. Pediatricians say kids are now landing in Vermont hospitals with rhinovirus infections, something that happened often before the pandemic. They say you should keep kids home from child...
KidsFuturity

What parents should know about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

As vaccines become available for younger people, Nathan Price has answers about COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and the risk of side effects in children. A rise in adolescent hospitalizations in March and April led the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge parents to vaccinate their teenagers against COVID-19.
Amarillo, TXktbb.com

Parents speak out as RSV cases spike in the US post-COVID-19 pandemic

(NEW YORK) -- When Charlie and Makayla Hardin's infant son Moxxon began to experience symptoms like a runny nose and cough, they thought he had a typical cold. The Hardins, of Amarillo, Texas, did not expect Moxxon, the youngest of their four children, to be diagnosed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a respiratory virus that could be dangerous to young children, cases of which typically spike in the United States in the fall and winter, during flu season.
KidsGovernment Technology

Respiratory Virus Infecting Kids Across the South

(TNS) - As COVID-19 infections continue to fall across the country, another disease, called RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is on the rise and could pose a threat to everyone from infants to the elderly, experts warn. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a health advisory on June...
Madison, WIMedicalXpress

Respiratory virus detections decreased during COVID-19

(HealthDay)—Respiratory virus detections decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic period, according to a research letter published online June 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Alexander J. Lepak, M.D., from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, and colleagues conducted a pre-post study including a pre-COVID-19 pandemic period (July 2018 to February 2020), a one-month run-in period in March 2020, and a COVID-19 pandemic period (April 2020 to February 2021). Weekly statewide surveillance polymerase chain reaction data for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, human parainfluenza virus, human metapneumovirus, seasonal coronavirus, adenovirus, and enterovirus/rhinovirus were provided by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.
Public Healthlocalmemphis.com

Respiratory viruses are on the rise after COVID-19 restrictions eased

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Now that we are starting to gather and unmask, viruses are making a comeback during a time we wouldn't normally have them. RSV, parainfluenza, and other respiratory viruses are on the rise in the U.S. It is because of loosening of the strict COVID guidelines we've had in place this past year.
KidsTelegraph

What parents need to know about children and the flu spike

It may be June, but figures for hospital admissions look a lot more like winter, according to warnings from three medical royal colleges issued today. The problem appears to be largely with children: although the Covid pandemic is lifting, there has been a large increase in the number of kids being admitted to hospital for flu-like illnesses and fevers in recent weeks.
Public Healthsky963.com

Increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) seen in North Georgia

District Two Public Health Department is issuing a health advisory regarding an increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The district has been notified of an uptick of children presenting with upper respiratory infections requiring hospitalization in North Georgia. RSV infection is spread through droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and through direct contact with a contaminated surface. The symptoms of RSV in children 6 months and older may include: decreased appetite, followed by a cough, sneezing, fever, and possible wheezing. In children six months or younger, symptoms may present as irritability, poor feeding, lethargy, and apnea with or without fever. There is no specific treatment for RSV infection, and in most cases, symptoms can be managed at home. The CDC recommends anyone who feels sick should remain home until symptoms resolve. For more information about RSV visit https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html. If a childcare facility experiences an increased volume of upper respiratory infections contact District Two Public Health to obtain contact tracing information at 770-535-5743.
Kidsdawsoncountyjournal.com

What You Should Know Before Letting Your Kids Watch ‘Cruel Summer’

In 1993, 15-year-old Jeanette Turner is a sweet, geeky girl with a dark side. Just two years later, she’s the most hated girl in America. And it all has to do with the disappearance of the town’s golden girl, Kate Wallis. Freeform’s mystery series, “Cruel Summer,” just wrapped up its...
Women's HealthBBC

Pandemic pregnancy: 'Our baby lived for two precious days'

Pregnancy during a pandemic is challenging enough for families, but Jessica Herbert had the added stress of knowing her baby was unlikely to survive. When Jessica, an arboriculturist in York, fell pregnant she and husband Simon were both delighted and nervous, having previously been through seven miscarriages. At the first...
ScienceHealthline

What You Need to Know About the Powassan Virus This Summer

Powassan virus is carried by deer ticks and can be transmitted to humans through tick bites. While Powassan virus disease is rare, a few cases have made headlines in recent weeks. Most people who contract the virus don’t have symptoms, but in rare cases, it can cause encephalitis and meningitis.