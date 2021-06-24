What parents should watch out for amid rare summer spike in respiratory virus

District Two Public Health Department is issuing a health advisory regarding an increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The district has been notified of an uptick of children presenting with upper respiratory infections requiring hospitalization in North Georgia. RSV infection is spread through droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and through direct contact with a contaminated surface. The symptoms of RSV in children 6 months and older may include: decreased appetite, followed by a cough, sneezing, fever, and possible wheezing. In children six months or younger, symptoms may present as irritability, poor feeding, lethargy, and apnea with or without fever. There is no specific treatment for RSV infection, and in most cases, symptoms can be managed at home. The CDC recommends anyone who feels sick should remain home until symptoms resolve. For more information about RSV visit https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html. If a childcare facility experiences an increased volume of upper respiratory infections contact District Two Public Health to obtain contact tracing information at 770-535-5743.