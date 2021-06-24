Cancel
NHL

Lightning's Brayden Point: Historic heater continues

Cover picture for the articlePoint scored a goal in his ninth straight game and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 6. Point broke a scoreless tie with 3:58 left in the opening period, fending off a defender to backhand the puck just inside the near post. He later picked up an assist on Anthony Cirelli's second-period strike that gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 edge. The 25-year-old Point is on a truly historic run; a goal in Game 7 on Friday would tie him for the longest goal streak in NHL playoff history. In 17 postseason games overall, Point has a league-leading 14 goals (on just 42 shots) among his 20 points.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have won four straight road games scoring eight goals. "It's not how many you put in the net, it's how many you keep out," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday. "That's something we had to learn along the way. If you can hold a team to one goal, you're giving yourself a chance to win the game. We did."