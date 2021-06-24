Cancel
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Cranks sixth homer

 5 days ago

Trammell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rockies. Trammell struck out in his other two at-bats, but he did manage to slug his sixth homer of the season in the sixth inning. It was his second long ball since being recalled June 1, though he's hit only .161 with four RBI and seven runs scored in that span. In order to improve his production, Trammell will have to improve upon his disastrous 41.4 percent strikeout rate.

