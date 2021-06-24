Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Cranks sixth homer

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup at DH against the Tigers on Sunday (DET-LAA GameTracker), and in the fifth inning he did this:. That’s 414 feet and a 103.5 mph at the expense of a Casey Mize slider. Ohtani has now homered in three straight games, and he has six homers in his last six games. As well, he’s now tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays for major league lead with 23 homers. On top of all that, what you saw above was also Ohtani’s 70th career home run in MLB. That puts him in elite company when it comes to those rare sorts who thrive on the mound and at the plate: