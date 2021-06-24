Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Restaurants in need of more crew, fewer people apply

Jean-Baptiste Dickens
 5 days ago

Tim Douglas/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA — 186,000 jobs are opened last May in the restaurant industry and it hasn’t slowed down one bit. The restaurants are in help of more crew as more people are going out to eat.

The restaurant industry has contributed to a third of the jobs offered by the economy, which has a total of 559,000 jobs opening as stated by The US Department of Labor Data.

Right now, restaurants are employing 10.8 million workers during the pandemic, even after they have helped recover 4.5 million people from pandemic poverty. Yet they still need more people to assist their team. The industry has 1.5 million fewer workers than its pre-pandemic highs.

Restaurants are having trouble hiring people. They have since raised the wages and increasing benefits because no one wants to apply. They have also used incentives such as sign-on or interview bonuses to have more people interested.

Many restaurant chains have used many different ways of trying to reel people in. Jimmy John’s and Taco Bell were holding a massive hiring event and sometimes even hire people right away. Some McDonald’s restaurants are giving away iPhones to candidates who take the job and have work with them for a while.

The operators state that it is more difficult to get people to apply than it is to keep them. McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, stated that “It’s not that you’re seeing a big step up in turnover versus what was out there at pre-pandemic levels. It’s the applicant flow that is down pretty significantly from what we saw pre-pandemic.”

It was reported that a number of people have left the workforce and not returning. This was shown last May, when the labor force participation rate was 61,6 percent and is 1.7 percentage points lower than February 2020.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

