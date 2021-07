It’s pretty tough to overstate the importance of getting regular, high-quality sleep for good health—or rather, to think of a body function that isn’t supported by consistent zzzs, from your immune system (sleep mediates inflammation) to your neurology (REM sleep cycles moderate mood). But when you add together all the effects of sleep on the body, there is one organ’s health that is particularly boosted by it whenever it’s good, and negatively impacted by it when it’s bad—and that’s your heart.