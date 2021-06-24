Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies in hospital at 61

By Reuters
Toledo Blade
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino, the son of two of the Southeast Asian country's democracy icons, died on Thursday after being hospitalized in Manila. The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. “It is with profound sadness that I learned this morning of the passing...

www.toledoblade.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philippine#Manila#Southeast Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
Philippines
Related
Chinaiweller.com

Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried

Sumary of Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried:. Aquino died Thursday at age 61 of kidney disease arising from diabetes following a long public absence, after his single, six-year term ended in 2016.. Family and friends sang a patriotic song after a silver urn with Aquino remains was...
Public Healthshortpedia.com

Go to India or somewhere, to America': Philippines President to those who don't want to get COVID-19 vaccine

Warning that the second wave of the pandemic would be disastrous for the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to arrest the Filipinos who don't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and asked them to leave and "go to India if you want or somewhere, to America." Duterte said that the country is facing a national emergency and "we must triple our efforts" to contain the virus, according to media reports from Manila.
Public Healththeclevelandamerican.com

Former Haitian President Aristide Covid-19 travels to Cuba

Former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, 67, flew to Cuba on Thursday. The glamorous former president, who was twice disarmed (1991 and 2004), took an executive plane at the international airport in Port-au-Prince, arrived on a stretcher and carried an oxygen cylinder. The Dominican-flagged plane was scheduled to fly to Cuba,...
Agriculturecne.wtf

Cambodian Prime Ministers VI- The Khmer Republic At War

*Continuing from PART I , PART II, PART III, PART IV, and PART V. Hang Thun Hak was born on August 21, 1926 in the village of Prek Kak, Steung Trang district, Kampong Cham province (close to the birthplace of current Prime Minister Hun Sen). He studied theater at the...
Politics24newshd.tv

Babar regrets Shehbaz opposition to overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s comments on giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis was a violation of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict and hence constituted contempt of court, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.
Middle Eastfreenews.live

Saudi prince sentenced to death

Saudi Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abd Al-Aziz, the nephew of King Salman, was sentenced to death. This is written by the Washington Institute for the Study of the Persian Gulf Countries (Gulf Institute). A military court has found the former commander of the Saudi forces in Yemen guilty of...
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Duterte: No quarrel with priests

Jun. 27—PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday clarified that he had no beef with Catholic priests despite his history of hurling expletives against them. Duterte made the statement after extolling a new coalition of anti-crime volunteers, which included representatives from the religious sector, during its launch at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

‘This means war’: China warns US over military ties with Taipei

China on Wednesday warned the United States over increasing military contacts with Taiwan saying that seeking independence of Taiwan means ‘war’. China defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said that China believes in its complete reunification and expressed Beijing’s opposition towards Washington-Taipei military ties. Guoqiang said that China remains firmly opposed...
Behind Viral Videosbolnews.com

Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan, nearly three months after the country removed a ban imposed on it. The SHC orders it the third time that the app be banned in Pakistan. The SHC ruling came during a hearing, where the court issued a...
Politicswcn247.com

Zambia approaches elections amid repression, says Amnesty

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zambia is on “the brink of a human rights crisis,” Amnesty International said Monday, alleging that President Edgar Lungu faces is using repressive tactics to win another term in elections set for Aug. 12. Zambia has established a good track record of holding scheduled elections since the re-introduction of multi-party democracy in 1991 by founding president, the late Kenneth Kaunda, who had presided over a one-party system for over two decades. Zambia, a country of 18 million people, won a reputation as a stable democracy in a continent where elections often lead to conflict. Amnesty International is accusing Lungu of trying to reverse those gains.
Worldcolombotelegraph.com

‘A Coward And A Puppet’: Hirunika Slams Gota After Duminda’s Release

Parliamentarian Hirunika Premachandra issued a scathing rebuke of President Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday after he pardoned her father’s murderer Duminda Silva. Hirunika Premachandra is the daughter of SLFP trade-unionist and long time ally of current prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra who was brutally murdered by Silva and his goons in October 2011. Silva was convicted of the murder by the High Court and the judgment was subsequently upheld by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court.
MilitaryWiredpr News

Myanmar military targets lawyers defending political prisoners Military News

As the Myanmar military struggles to strengthen control over a rebel-held country, it has increasingly targeted different types of resistance: lawyers defending political prisoners. In the past month, at least five lawyers have been arrested across Myanmar for defending politicians and activists for escalating attacks by the military on the judicial system.
ChinaPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Kenneth Kaunda: the last giant of African nationalism and benign autocrat left a mixed legacy

Kenneth Kaunda, the former president of Zambia, who has died in hospital in the capital, Lusaka, at the age of 97, was the last of the giants of 20th century African nationalism. He was also one of the few to depart with his reputation still intact. But perhaps more than any of his contemporaries, the standing of the man who ruled over Zambia for 27 years is clouded with ambiguity.
WorldCounter Punch

Turning Memes into Money in El Salvador

On June 5, President Nayib Bukele announced his plans to make El Salvador the world’s first country to accept Bitcoin, a popular digital cryptocurrency, as a form of legal tender. The nation’s legislative assembly, under the majority control of Bukele’s New Ideas party, passed the bill just three days later. Under the new legislation, Bitcoin must be accepted as payment by all private firms and by the nation’s tax authorities. The move puts El Salvador into uncharted territory, posing serious risks that likely outweigh any potential benefits. However, prudent economic policy does not seem to be the purpose of the decision. Instead, Bitcoinization has in part been a successful publicity stunt, expanding the massive online following that President Bukele himself acknowledges is vital to his political power.
Worldtheindustrycosign.com

Former Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Appointed Leader of Belize’s Opposition Party

Former Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Appointed Leader of Belize’s Opposition Party. We reported last year that former Bad Boy rapper Moses Barrow, better known to the hip-hop world as Shyne, declared his election to his native Belize’s House of Representatives. Less than a year later, Shyne has been appointed leader of Belize’s conservative opposition party last week on Thursday.
Congress & Courtssandiegouniontribune.com

Mexico high court mandates permits for personal pot use

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Supreme Court ordered the government Monday to issue permits for the personal use of marijuana and for the growing of limited amounts of pot plants, after the country’s Congress took too long to approve a limited legalization law. In 2019, the court ruled that prohibiting marijuana...
Worldpakistanpressfoundation.org

Minister claims implementation of human rights policy in Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Monday said the current government had implemented human rights policy and for the first time in Punjab single national curriculum was being ensured. He expressed these views while addressing the forum “provincial advocacy forum” at a...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Almost 2,000 Venezuelan refugees murdered in Colombia in five years, NGO says

At least 1,933 Venezuelan migrants were killed in Colombia between 2015 and 2020, and another 836 are "considered missing," a Colombian NGO said Wednesday.  The NGO also warned about the sexual violence being perpetrated against the migrant population: 2,319 Venezuelans, mostly underage girls, suffered sexual attacks between 2015 and 2020. jss/lda/jh/caw