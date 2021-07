Transmission-blocking vaccines are urgently needed to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV 2, the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. The upper respiratory tract is an initial site of SARS-CoV-2 infection and, for many individuals, remains the primary site of virus replication. An ideal COVID-19 vaccine should reduce upper respiratory tract virus replication and block transmission as well as protect against severe disease. Here, we optimized a vaccine candidate, parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5) expressing the SARS-CoV-2 S protein (CVXGA1), and then demonstrated that a single-dose intranasal immunization with CVXGA1 protects against lethal infection of K18-hACE2 mice, a severe disease model. CVXGA1 immunization also prevented virus infection of ferrets and blocked contact transmission. This mucosal vaccine strategy inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication in the upper respiratory tract, thus preventing disease progression to the lower respiratory tract. A PIV5-based mucosal vaccine provides a strategy to induce protective innate and cellular immune responses and reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission in populations.