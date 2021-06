Under the No.1 Court roof, No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka kicked off the first Wimbledon in two years with a 6-1, 6-4 rout of qualifier Monica Niculescu in 1 hour and 15 minutes. "Of course in the beginning, I was really nervous to open Wimbledon and also be first playing on [No.1] court," Sabalenka said, in her post-match press conference. "But, really happy that I won that match. The atmosphere there was unbelievable. I was enjoying it. People were supporting really well."