(BlackPressUSA)—Several states have shown that the number of registered businesses has “more than doubled” according to analysis by the New York Times. In the month after the CARES Act was passed by Congress in March 2020, business registrations increased by 60 percent. Though the economic downturn caused by the COVID pandemic is likely to damage entrepreneurship and put many small businesses in a financial hole or out of business entirely, there are signs that many have turned to creating businesses after losing employment elsewhere.