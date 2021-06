The Beaver Bobcats Softball team travelled to Mars and met multiple rain and lightning delays prior starting todays PIAA Semifinal game against the Highlands Golden Rams. After the game kicked off, the teams went five innings with no runs on the board. Finally, in the bottom of the sixth, the Bobcats took a one point lead followed by a homerun to get three more runs. Beaver closed it out against Highlands 4-0 and will be heading to State College for the State Championship! Hear the post game below with announcers Bob Barrickman and Bruce Frey featuring player and coach interviews as heard on Beaver County Radio.