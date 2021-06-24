Cool lessons in the park: Terre Haute Children's Museum, S. Vermillion team up

Kaleb Pollard kneaded, stretched and even bounced the slime he had made using glue and starch during Museum in the Park Wednesday afternoon at Central Elementary School in Clinton.

“Kaleb, that is so cool,” said Melanie Beaver, South Vermillion School Corp. director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

Museum in the Park is a partnership between the school district and Terre Haute Children’s Museum, which conducted a weekly, two-hour session for three weeks, benefiting summer school students in grades K-5. Wednesday’s session, called “Goopy Goos,” was for students in kindergarten and first grade.

Pollard and eight other students learned about polymers through experiments involving slime and diapers; with diapers, they learned about polymers that hold liquid.

“I asked the Terre Haute Children’s Museum if we could do a partnership to offer to our summer school students to incentivize attending summer school,” Beaver said. The district used federal stimulus [ESSER II] dollars to pay for the program.

Museum in the Park was offered after lunch for those who registered.

“Every South Vermillion K-5 student has a STEM class as part of their specials rotation throughout the school year. We see this as a continuation of their STEM learning. We want them to realize that science is everywhere,” Beaver said. Each elementary school — there are three — has about 60 days with a STEM lab teacher.

Wednesday’s program took place in the Central Elementary courtyard.

Students learned about polymer molecules; fluorescence vs phosphorescence; glow in the dark slime; and the power of polymers, through experiments that used diapers.

In the diaper experiment, they poured 1/2 cup water at a time onto two different diapers — one using a more expensive diaper brand and another a store brand — to see which did better at absorbing liquid. The more expensive brand worked somewhat better, they found.

Charlie Jackson, a retired South Vermillion School Corp. teacher, conducted the session with the assistance of Naa Anum, both working for the Children’s Museum. Jackson said he hopes the sessions spark an interest in science and students better understand “that some of the common things they see around the house are chemical substances.”

At one point Beaver asked the children to repeat the word, polymer. “Mr. Jackson, will you remind us what that big word means again?” Jackson explained, “Polymer means many links. Many links. We’re going to make some polymers.”

At one point, Jackson had the children “link” together using bungee cords, with some of the children representing glue, and others starch.

Then, they made the slime, combining glue and starch in plastic bags. “If you combine different polymers together, you can make chemicals that are really, really cool,” Jackson told the students.

Among the students having a blast was Ethan Dreher. “This is so fun,” he said.

Susan Turner, executive director of the Children’s Museum, said in a separate interview, “I’m thrilled to have this relationship with South Vermillion schools. I’m a graduate of South Vermillion High School and it holds a special place in my heart to have this partnership.”

With the pandemic, everyone is concerned about learning loss, Turner said. “I think it’s important that children get extra enrichment opportunities to engage them in some fun learning and also work on those interpersonal soft skills.”

