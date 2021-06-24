Pacific Notes: Ayton, Paul, Kings, Warriors

Here's a wild stat for you as we near the midpoint of the Western Conference finals: The Los Angeles Clippers are 0-6 in the first two games of their three playoff series thus far ... and 9-1 in all other postseason games they've played. They've beaten a generational superstar in Luka Doncic and they've beaten a great all-around team in the Utah Jazz. The Phoenix Suns represent a mix between the two, but before we dive into Game 4, specifically, it's worth taking a look at what actually happened in those first two comebacks and asking whether or not those circumstances are replicable. Three factors seem to be at the center of those first two Clipper comebacks: