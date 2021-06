Halo Infinite’s multiplayer brings back a lot of the classic gameplay feel and updates systems that make it both feel new and familiar to longtime fans of the series. The battlefield is more extensive this time around, with a bigger emphasis on equipment and, of course, the ability to grab more powerful weapons on the field. Another staple of Halo multiplayer, though, has been vehicles. They have always changed up the combat and brought unique experiences. Here is how you can get vehicles in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.