Late actor Paul Walker’s brother- Cody Walker thinks that Vin Diesel and the rest of the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise made the right move by honouring his brother in the film. “Paul would have never imagined the franchise going this far,” Walker said when TMZ asked Cody how he feels about the way ‘F and F’ has honored his brother’s legacy with the 9th installment of the film about to hit theatres. Ludacris Recalls His Last-Minute Auditioning for Paul Walker, Vin Diesel’s 2 Fast 2 Furious.