Menominee Casino still closed nearly two weeks after cyberattack

KESHENA, Wis. (NBC 26) -- There are no flashing lights, no loud music, no jackpots and empty parking lots at the Menominee Casino. That's because it's been closed for nearly two weeks.

Due to "technical difficulties" following a cyberattack, the Menominee Casino has been shut down since June 11. Tribal leaders previously hoped to reopen by the end of last week.

The casino says it doesn't believe hackers got to any secure information. But members of the community like Gary Williams who go to the casino weekly are afraid their credit card info might be compromised after the extended closure.

"They can't make money for the community itself [right now]," Williams, a Keshena resident, said about the disabled casino. "I know that the casino does provide a lot of money for the community. It funds sponsorships for the college and other businesses. So I feel like the money impact is gonna be really bad."

Tribal leaders tell NBC 26 the casino's security breach was 'beyond significant.' But Menominee officials didn't respond to multiple phone calls for an update.

Local community members we spoke say they expect the casino to reopen any day now. The Menominee Casino has not confirmed if the cyberattack required a ransom to get computer systems back up and running.

But it all started last month when a ransomware attack shut down one of the largest oil pipelines in the United States. The Colonial Pipeline, one of the world's largest oil distributors, paid over $4 million when it was hacked.

JBS meat packaging also fell victim to a ransom cyberattack that affected plants across America.