Tyres, Fires, Lasers: Palestinians Smoke Out Settlers

By Hossam Ezzedine
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith flashing lasers, honking horns and choking smoke from burning tyres, the latest tactics used by Palestinian protesters are dusk till dawn rallies to make life unbearable for Israeli settlers. "They will not stay on our land," said one protester, a scarf wrapped around his face to conceal his identity...

www.ibtimes.com
