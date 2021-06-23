Stolen state truck could be connected to escaped inmate

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies were patroling Ford Road on Saturday morning early. A deputy spotted a suspicious truck at the Right Food Mart with paper plates. When he ran the paper plates it was showing to be on a GMC SUV. The deputy sat down the street watching the vehicle when he saw a male and female enter it. He immediately moved in and detained both people. When running the vehicle identification numbers he discovered the pickup had been stolen in Houston last Monday. The deputy contacted the owner who stated he was at a family gathering in southwest Houston when his truck was stolen. Deputies arrested John Clayton Plumley, 35, of 3221 Rippling Falls in Dickinson. He is charged with theft of $30,000 to $150,000, possession of controlled substances, and failure to id fugitive give false information. The judge gave him a no bond.