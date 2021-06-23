Cancel
Public Safety

Stolen state truck could be connected to escaped inmate

By Jennifer Weiser
khqa.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sedalia Police Department posted on Facebook a stolen state truck may have been stolen by an escaped inmate. Just before 6 am Wednesday, the police department was notified of the theft. It was taken from a Department of Transportation shed near Gate 11 on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Surveillance video shows the truck was taken at 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

khqa.com
