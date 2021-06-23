Apply for MDC managed deer hunts starting July 1

In Utah, qualifying to hunt for most bird species is as easy as buying a combination or small game license and heading afield. There are some species, however, that require a special permit and can be a great unique experience for hunters. These species are Band-tailed pigeon, Tundra swan, Sharp-tailed grouse, Greater sage-grouse, White-tailed ptarmigan, Sandhill crane, and Turkey. Permits for greater sage-grouse, sandhill crane, swan and sharp-tailed grouse are available through the Utah hunt drawing. Individuals can apply for permits from July 7th to the 21st for a chance to hunt these larger, unique birds in the fall. Blair Stringham, DWR migratory game bird program coordinator, said, “these permits provide a unique opportunity for hunters to pursue species that aren't widely available everywhere” and northeastern Utah has plenty of spots to offer.