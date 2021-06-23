Cancel
Apply for MDC managed deer hunts starting July 1

khqa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Beginning July 1, deer hunters can apply online through the Missouri Department of Conservation's (MDC) website for a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state this fall and winter. MDC offers managed deer hunts for archery, crossbow, and modern firearms from mid-September...

khqa.com
