Highland High School scholarship awards announced
MONTEREY — The following graduating seniors at Highland High School were awarded scholarships last week:. • Rachael Lauren Amirault — Blue Grass Ruritan Club, $500; DuPont Community Credit Union, $1,000; Elks Most Valuable Student, $500; Highland County Public Library, $500; Highland FFA, $250; Highland FFA Alumni, $500; Josephine G. and Charles B. Fox Jr. Memorial, $17,000; Richard P. Coon Memorial STEM, $1,000; SCA Lohr-Lunsford, $1,000; Silas Kyle Sims Foundation, $1,000; Stonewall Ruritan Clu...www.therecorderonline.com