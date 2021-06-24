Powerball Going to Give New Yorker’s 3 Chances to Win Each Week

Games N Moorer's Joseph Moorer jumped into a marathon three-hour-long session with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX last night. Joseph was completely inexperienced with Alex Kidd, jumping in completely cold. As usual, Joseph spends a ton of time examining the game and giving prospective players a good feel for the remaster, flipping back and forth between the original 1986 version and the newly remade version on Nintendo Switch. There's singing, and power bracelets, and a lot of surprise deaths. A lot. Old school games are no joke. They can be fairly long, too, as Joseph clearly believed that he had beaten the game at the end of the stream when he howled "There's more????".