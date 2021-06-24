Look: ESPN mistakes Adrian Martinez for Taylor Martinez with embarrassing graphic at College World Series
ESPN isn’t too familiar with Nebraska quarterbacks as it confused Adrian Martinez for Taylor Martinez during the College World Series. It’s not a far drive from Lincoln, Nebraska to Omaha, Nebraska. In total, the distance from one to the other is about an hour, depending on traffic and what part of town you’re trying to get to. So, when Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez made the trip to the College World Series, it shouldn’t have shocked anyone.fansided.com