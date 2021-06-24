Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Look: ESPN mistakes Adrian Martinez for Taylor Martinez with embarrassing graphic at College World Series

By Ethan Lee
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN isn’t too familiar with Nebraska quarterbacks as it confused Adrian Martinez for Taylor Martinez during the College World Series. It’s not a far drive from Lincoln, Nebraska to Omaha, Nebraska. In total, the distance from one to the other is about an hour, depending on traffic and what part of town you’re trying to get to. So, when Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez made the trip to the College World Series, it shouldn’t have shocked anyone.

fansided.com
FanSided

FanSided

17
Followers
291K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Omaha, NE
Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Taylor Martinez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Espn#The College World Series#Stanford#Huskers#College Football Playoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Football: Fans complaining about recruiting stars is classless

With every commit comes the negative reactions from the peanut gallery who seemingly are never gratified when a three-star recruit gives their pledge to Michigan football. Social media can be a cesspool for hate with certain things in this world we occupy. Practically anyone who wants to voice their opinion on something a person posts regarding Michigan football is available at their fingertips nowadays.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Trust “da” process set in place for 2021

There are many scenarios that can play out for the Chicago Bears this season. Andy Dalton could have a bounceback year and lead the Bears to a second-straight postseason. I don’t think many would be too upset with this scenario. This would mean either Dalton is getting the job done, or Justin Fields isn’t necessarily ready yet.
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan State basketball may be best option for 4-star PG Tre Holloman

A few weeks removed from his official visit to East Lansing, Tre Holloman looks like he has his sights set on a commitment after he released a top six on Monday afternoon. Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker have actually both been pushing hard to Holloman as he’s one of those rare dual-sport stars and Michigan State might just be the best option in his list of finalists if that’s the route he wants to take.
Tennessee StatePosted by
FanSided

HBCU Football: Auburn QB Chayil Garnett transfers to Tennessee State

The Tennessee State Tigers have just received a major pickup from the transfer portal as they acquire former three-star recruit and Auburn Tigers quarterback Chayil Garnett. Garnett attended Lake Wales and Lakeland High School both in Florida. His best high school season came in his junior year with Lake Wales when he finished with 2,028 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns along with 336 rushing yards and four rushing scores, leading his team to a 10-2 record.
BaseballPosted by
FanSided

Head coaches that are reportedly emerging for Arizona Baseball

With Arizona Baseball looking to replace previous head coach Jay Johnson, a few candidates have emerged for the new coaching vacancy. Well, it is a day that came sooner than many have wanted or anticipated, but after six successful seasons with Arizona Baseball, Jay Johnson is moving on to become the head coach at LSU.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

This Chicago Bears player almost made the Olympics

Marquise Goodwin has not been on the Chicago Bears for long, but he has ascended into a player that the Chicago Bears are trusting, and that fans believe will make a difference on the field and off of it. Off of the field, Goodwin is a long standing veteran who...
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: An unfavorable crystal ball for Wolverines

Donovan Clingan, A top recruiting target for Michigan basketball in 2022 received a crystal ball to UConn earlier this week. Michigan basketball has one piece in its 2022 recruiting class as point guard Dug McDaniel committed recently. After point guard, center might be the biggest position of focus and despite some optimism surrounding the recruitment of Donovan Clingan, at least one expert sees things going the way of UConn.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: NCAA scrambling to make NIL rule

With more and more states making NIL laws of their own, the NCAA is now scrambling to put some sort of rules in place to make everything uniform. How will that affect the Ohio State football program?. The Ohio State football program has some clarity on NIL laws in the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: How KJ Hamler can break out in year two

The Denver Broncos would love to see every second-year player take the next step forward in their game, but one player that’s getting a little underrated in 2021 so far is 2020 second-round pick, KJ Hamler. Hamler had an exciting rookie season for the Denver Broncos in spurts, but he’ll be expected to play an even bigger role in 2021.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Ryan Brubaker to commit on July 4

South Carolina football is after this highly touted OL. New offensive line coach Greg Adkins has been hard at work on the recruiting trail in Columbia, already securing the commitments of two talented prospects, Grayson Mains and Cason Henry. Mains has been in the boat for a while, making his pledge to the Gamecocks back on the first of April. Henry, on the other hand, made a commitment during his official visit last weekend. Both are considered three-star players with high upside, but coach Adkins isn’t ready to close out the class quite yet.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Nick Emmanwori sets commitment date

South Carolina football could pick up another DB this week. South Carolina has been hard at work on the defensive side of the football this offseason, making an obvious effort to fill voids left from the departures of last year’s secondary. So far, Shane Beamer and Co. have reeled in the commitments of four defensive backs in the 2022 recruiting class, and have also pulled in transfers Karon Prunty and Tyrese Ross, both of whom will be eligible to contribute this season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Best alternate NFL uniforms that could come back in 2022

With the NFL approving the use of alternative helmets in the 2022 season, teams are set to bring back their old uniforms. But what teams have the best?. The NFL announced last week that teams intending to bring back alternative and classic uniforms can officially use alternative helmets starting in 2022, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers 2021 ‘Who is?’ series: Can Jonas Griffith see a snap?

The 49ers originally signed Jonas Griffith as an undrafted free agent in 2020, waived him and then inked him again. So, does he play in 2021 at all?. The San Francisco 49ers made a lot of backend moves at linebacker during the offseason, including bringing aboard two veterans in Nathan Gerry and James Burgess Jr., while also signing a couple of undrafted free agents, Justin Hilliard and Elijah Sullivan.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why latest NFL rule change should excite Patriots fans

Remember eight years ago when the NFL came under scrutiny for banning alternative helmets under the absurd rationale of player safety?. While the league didn’t need to offer much of an explanation for trying to maximize player safety, forbidding an awesome tradition to make its already-violent game less violent (if that’s even possible) was a tough sell for fans, and they reacted with great disappointment.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: 4-Star EDGE Derrick Brown trending to the Longhorns

What could be an enormous week for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class and new head coach Steve Sarkisian started out on the evening of June 28 by landing a commitment from the versatile and talented four-star Tyler Legacy (TX) running back Jamarion Miller. Texas has a few other big-time targets of their 2022 class announcing their decisions within the next week or so.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Mike Ditka weighs in on who should be Week 1 starter

The Chicago Bears have a very excited fanbase once again. Some fans might be a little too excited about the situation — at least in regards to the 2021 season. All it took was the team trading up in the first round for Justin Fields and again in the second round for Teven Jenkins. Now, the same fans that were metaphorically standing outside of Halas Hall with their pitchforks and torches —at least I hope no one took it as far to do this for real — are hopeful once again.