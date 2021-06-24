Look: ESPN mistakes Adrian Martinez for Taylor Martinez with embarrassing graphic at College World Series

South Carolina football is after this highly touted OL. New offensive line coach Greg Adkins has been hard at work on the recruiting trail in Columbia, already securing the commitments of two talented prospects, Grayson Mains and Cason Henry. Mains has been in the boat for a while, making his pledge to the Gamecocks back on the first of April. Henry, on the other hand, made a commitment during his official visit last weekend. Both are considered three-star players with high upside, but coach Adkins isn’t ready to close out the class quite yet.