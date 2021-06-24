Evanston idea to swap social workers for cops hits snag

FT Social Worker-Intake: Provide intake services at point of entry to consumers seeking all social services of agency. May include crisis assistance, service requests or information and referral. BA Degree OR MA degree in Human Services field acceptable to Merit System for the County Agency Social Worker position and two years exp in Human Services or similar job experience. County Agency Social Worker Bachelor’s Degree entry level hourly wage range of $26.67 to $29.68, DOQ. County Agency Social Worker Master’s Degree entry level hourly wage range of $27.98 to $31.13, DOQ. Submit a Minnesota Merit System Application directly online to MN Merit System @ http://agency.governmentjobs.com/mnmeritsystem . ALSO Submit a Brown County application online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/brownmn. Phone (507) 233-6605.