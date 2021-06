More Torque Characterizes the 2022 BMW X3 M

A few days ago, I was getting gas and went into the store to get a coffee and, on my way out, saw a BMW Z4 M40i parked off to the side. Seeing one in the wild felt foreign, as I realized that I’d never actually seen one on the road before. The only Z4s I’d ever seen prior to that day were BMW’s press cars, either ones I was testing or ones off to the side at press events. That realization made me sad because the BMW Z4 M40i is a really good car but one that’s completely under appreciated.