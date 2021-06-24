Academic Achievement
ATLANTA — The National Society of High School Scholars has recognized Alleghany High School student Garrett W. Via of Clifton Forge for his superior academic achievement. The organization recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. "On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Clara Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment Garrett has demonstrated to ach...