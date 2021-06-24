Academic Achievement

Ford DelVecchio, of Mansfield, recently graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. DelVecchio earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Karoline Weber, of Mansfield, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University in Boston. Weber is majoring in nursing. To qualify, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career.