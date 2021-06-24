Cancel
High School

Academic Achievement

By Staff
therecorderonline.com
 6 days ago

ATLANTA — The National Society of High School Scholars has recognized Alleghany High School student Garrett W. Via of Clifton Forge for his superior academic achievement. The organization recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. “On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Clara Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment Garrett has demonstrated to ach...

www.therecorderonline.com
High School
Education
Wareham, MAtheweektoday.com

Student recognized for academics, social awareness

Grace Ripley, a Wareham resident and junior at Sturgis Charter School, was recently recognized for her academic skills and social consciousness. Ripley was chosen for the St. Michael’s College Book Award. Faculty nominated her for the award, which was to be given to a student who has demonstrated “academic achievement and a social conscience evidenced through a commitment to community service, issues of peace and justice, and concern for others.”
Mahopac, NYhamlethub.com

Eric Dammeyer receives Academic Achievement Award at SUNY Oneonta

Eric Dammeyer of Mahopac, NY, was one of more than 50 outstanding SUNY Oneonta students selected to receive a 2021 Academic Achievement Award. Each academic department or program selected one to three outstanding seniors to receive the award. To be considered for the award, a student must have a minimum...
Dublin, CAindependentnews.com

Dublin Unified School District Honors Its Academic Achievers

Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) celebrated the graduating class of 2021 with an in-person send off and honored its students who had shown excellence in their academic studies. While DUSD moved away from the titles of “valedictorian” and “salutatorian” six years ago, the district offers the title of Gael Scholar.
Saugus, MAWicked Local

Which Saugus Middle School eighth-graders received academic/achievement awards?

For achieving all As throughout their Saugus Middle School careers, students Sylvia Ahmed, Olivia Chaisson, Briana DelRosario, Hannah Duong, Anowar Mahabub and Victor Phan all received gold certificates during the eighth grade awards ceremony. The presentation of the gold certificates was one of many highlights at the eighth-grade awards ceremony...
EducationCourier News

Lifestyles: UofO Academic honor lists

Several students from the Arkansas River Valley have been named to the University of the Ozarks’ academic honor lists for the 2021 Spring Semester. To be included on the University’s President’s List, a student must carry at least 15 hours and maintain a 4.0 grade point average. To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must carry at least 15 hours and maintain between a 3.5 and 3.9 GPA.
Monmouth, ORpolkio.com

Academic honors for June 23

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Scholarships totaling $11,000 were awarded to eight graduating seniors from Central High School by the Monmouth/Independence Community Foundation (MICF) earlier this month. Recipients of the awards demonstrated high academic achievement and a strong record of service to the community - engagement that remained consistent even during the pandemic.
Mansfield, MAWicked Local

Mansfield achievers

Ford DelVecchio, of Mansfield, recently graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. DelVecchio earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Karoline Weber, of Mansfield, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northeastern University in Boston. Weber is majoring in nursing. To qualify, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career.
Annville, PARomesentinel.com

Siblings lauded for academic excellence

ANNVILLE, Pa. — A brother and sister from New Hartford have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Lebanon Valley College, the college has announced. They are:. Andrew Benson, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in exercise science; and. Sarah Benson, who is pursuing a...
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Riverland Community College honors local students for academic achievements

The following Faribault students earned honors at the Riverland Community College for the spring 2021 semester. President's list — Jorge Baez, Amber DuLac, Ashley Perez and William Swenson. Dean's list — Ethan Cap, Timothy Demarest, Connor Midland, Rainie Panser and Kassandra Rocha. Sarah Johnson, of Morristown, was named to the...
CollegesChicot County News

Academic Challenge Scholarships available

This week, we would like to remind families of an upcoming scholarship deadline. July 1 is the deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship. The scholarship provides tuition assistance to traditional and non-traditional students attending universities and two-year colleges – both public and private – in the state.
Des Moines, IAdewittobserver.com

Local trio recognized for academic excellence

Three area high school seniors — Anne Tulley of Calamus-Wheatland, Isaac Blandin of Central DeWitt and Madison Martens of Northeast — were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 19th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony, April 25, at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Baxter, IANewton Daily News

Area students honored for academic excellence

Janette Gowdy, left, a student at Baxter, and Tanner Smith, right, student at Colfax-Mingo, were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Greg for outstanding academic achievement at the 19th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony. The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic...
Monett, MOMonett Times

Monett students earn academic letters

Officials at Monett High School have released the list of students who have earned academic letters, which were presented at an awards ceremony on May 10. Those earning their first academic letter included: Benjamin Bluel, Gabriel Bricker, Logan Brown, Elizabeth Granados-Ortega, Daniela Gonzalez, Tapanga Morris, Dominic Perrella, Oo Reh, Zariah Rosenbalm and Hannah Stewart.
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Academic Accolades: June 19

INDIANAPOLIS — Local students preparing to become teachers are among this year’s recipients of the state’s Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to state Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown. The scholarship program awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit to teaching in the state for at least 5 years...
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Area academic milestones

Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate- and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time. The symposium may be viewed at findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium.
Basketballmainstreetnews.com

Bowen receives academic recognition

Jaycie Bowen of Homer was named to the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Women’s Basketball Team of Academic Distinction. Bowen is a sophomore at Georgia College. “We are thrilled to have so many of our student-athletes be recognized for their efforts in the classroom,” said head coach Ross Jolly. “I’m very proud that our players prioritize their academic success so highly here at Georgia College.”
High Schooltribuneledgernews.com

Academic All-Star: Aaron Holloway

Academic honors: McCoy Award recipient; academic letter; National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society. Major extracurricular activities: Symphonic band (Varsity Letter); marching band; jazz band; pep band; pit orchestra; All-District/All-State Band. Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?. Todd Reinhardt was my most inspirational teacher because he invested in...
Wenham, MAgordon.edu

8 New Academic Programs

The pandemic may have put a pause on much of life over the past year, but Gordon’s academic offerings actually grew in the process. Eight new programs across the College’s residential and online degree programs equip students to serve and lead in a variety of fields and settings—from speech-language pathology to ministry to organizational leadership.