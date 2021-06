CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A 70-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were moderately injured in a crash on Route A, north of Happy Hollow Road, on Sunday, June 20 at 6:08 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Darrell Hardsaw was traveling north on Route A in a 2000 Ford Explorer when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, the vehicle overcorrected and returned to the roadway, according to the report. The Patrol says the Explorer then began to skid back across the center of the roadway, ran off the right side, struck an embankment and overturned, finally coming to rest on its top.