Rob Manfred: Pitcher inspections 'moving game in right direction'
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred believes checking pitchers for foreign substances has gone well despite controversy early into implementation of the new rule. "The inspections have gone forward, the games haven't gotten longer, we've had no (player) ejections," Manfred told the New York Times on Wednesday. "And the data seems to suggest that we're moving the game in the right direction -- that we found a problem that needed to be addressed and it's being addressed."www.henryherald.com