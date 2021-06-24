'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' Still in Netflix's Top 10 Three Months After Release
Netflix's 2021 release schedule is its most packed to date, with new original movies hitting the streaming service every week. However, despite this constant influx of new content, one new animated film had been in Netflix's Top 10 for three months since its release. The Mitchells vs. The Machines tells the story of a family that finds themselves in the middle of a robot apocalypse while on a road trip and have to work together to save the world instead of enjoying their vacation. Starring Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph, The Mitchells vs. The Machines continues Netflix's trend of family films being its most popular.popculture.com