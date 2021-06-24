SARS-CoV-2 detection with a simple, inexpensive, and sensitive molecular test
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) testing along with contact tracing, isolation, and physical barriers like masks and distancing are the standard strategies used to reduce community transmission. However, insufficient testing protocols have led to failure in containing the community spread of SARS-CoV-2 in many countries. In addition, long delays in access to testing and obtaining test results have made it difficult to contain the spread of the virus. This gap in testing reduces the effectiveness of contact tracing and isolation strategies.www.news-medical.net