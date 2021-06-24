Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

SARS-CoV-2 detection with a simple, inexpensive, and sensitive molecular test

By Susha Cheriyedath, M.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) testing along with contact tracing, isolation, and physical barriers like masks and distancing are the standard strategies used to reduce community transmission. However, insufficient testing protocols have led to failure in containing the community spread of SARS-CoV-2 in many countries. In addition, long delays in access to testing and obtaining test results have made it difficult to contain the spread of the virus. This gap in testing reduces the effectiveness of contact tracing and isolation strategies.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Mers#Proteinase K#H1n1 Influenza#Scientific Reports#Rna#Mers#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission in the North American deer mouse

A new study, conducted in Canada and recently published in Nature Communications, reports that the North American deer mouse can be infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from humans. This finding, therefore, confirms a plausible risk of reverse zoonosis, on which data is presently unavailable. Study:...
Marketstechstartups.com

New study of deleted gene sequences confirms coronavirus did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market; Report finds NIH worked with Chinese scientist to delete sequencing data

Contrary to popular narratives we’ve been fed for over a year by our public health officials and China, it turns out the virus that causes COVID-19 did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market, a new study of deleted gene sequences from the virus’ earliest days confirms the report. The...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Intelligent Nanopore System Rapidly Detects SARS-CoV-2

A team of scientists headed by SANKEN (The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research) at Osaka University demonstrated that single virus particles passing through a nanopore could be accurately identified using machine learning. The test platform they created was so sensitive that the coronaviruses responsible for the common cold, SARS, MERS, and COVID could be distinguished from each other. This work may lead to rapid, portable, and accurate screening tests for COVID and other viral diseases.
Scienceiweller.com

Does SARS-CoV-2 show seasonal variation in transmission in temperate countries?

Sumary of Does SARS-CoV-2 show seasonal variation in transmission in temperate countries?:. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic – caused by the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – was declared in March 2020, two months after the initial recognition of novel pneumonia-like symptoms in a group of patients in Wuhan, China..
Sciencebbcgossip.com

New insight into SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine breakthrough infections

Vaccination efforts against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have commenced worldwide, with over 2.5 billion doses that have been administered as of June 16, 2021. Despite the rapid rate at which vaccines have been administered, little is known about severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine breakthrough infections (VBIs). /* custom...
Sciencebaltimorenews.net

Reason behind increased transmission in SARS-CoV-2 variants

Washington [US], June 21 (ANI): Recently a Johns Hopkins School of Medicine study found that although two SARS-CoV-2 variants are associated with the higher transmission, patients with these variants show no evidence of higher viral loads in their upper respiratory tracts compared to the control group. The emergence and higher...
IndustryNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 oral vaccine booster shows promise in animal tests

The devastating medical and economic impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic have triggered an unprecedented global effort toward the development of effective vaccines to prevent infection by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for COVID-19. To date, multiple vaccines have been...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccine, Monoclonal Antibodies Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants

The investigators created a panel of pseudotype viruses, which combined the HIV virus and SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against several emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, according to a study published in mBio. Additionally, however, the study found that the only approved monoclonal antibody therapy for SARS-CoV-2 may not be as effective against its’ variants in laboratory experiments.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Comprehending COVID-19: Peptide Mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has rightly garnered attention as a leading candidate for protein-based vaccines for COVID-19. Multiple studies have shown that neutralizing antibodies bind to the spike protein at both peptide and peptidoglycan epitopes. Peptide mapping analyses by liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry might therefore prove to be very useful during the development and QC analysis of new protein-based vaccine candidates for the novel coronavirus.
ScienceMedscape News

Digital Droplet PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Resolves Borderline Cases

Jing Xu, MD, PhD; Timothy Kirtek, MD; Yan Xu, PhD; Hui Zheng, PhD; Huiyu Yao, PhD; Emily Ostman, MS; Dwight Oliver, MD; James S. Malter, MD; Jeffrey R. Gagan, MD, PhD; Jeffrey A. SoRelle, MD. Abstract and Introduction. Objectives: The Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR Kit (Bio-Rad Laboratories) was the first droplet...
Sciencefredhutch.org

Understanding the origins of SARS-CoV-2

Over a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still unclear exactly how it began. Dr. Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, has become one of the leading scientific voices calling for a more thorough investigation of SARS-CoV-2’s origins. Knowing how this pandemic began can help with thinking about how science can best mitigate the risk of future pandemics.
SciencePhys.org

Keeping a vigilant watch on SARS-CoV-2

New lateral flow test Vigilant is cheaper, easier to use and as reliable as the current gold standard PCR test for diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 infection. A SARS-CoV-2 lateral flow test that combines two bacterial enzymes with genetic sequences and a couple of probes is cheaper and easier to use than PCR tests while producing comparably reliable results. Called Vigilant and designed at KAUST, the test can detect very small amounts of viral RNA in a sample.