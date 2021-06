New York Islanders @ Tampa Bay Lightning: ROUND 3, GAME 3. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking to jump ahead 2-1 in their conference final series against the New York Islanders. Game 1 saw the Lightning not show up, not look like themselves, and throw away multiple chances to get back in the game and win it. Game 2, a lot of those problems were shaped up and the team looked really good, led by the first line.